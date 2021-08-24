Temperatures reached 99° on Monday and we did it again today. This trend is expected to continue on Wednesday with temperatures slowly falling a couple degrees by the end of the week.
We managed to avoid getting to 100°. Not that 1° makes much of a difference, at least in this scenario :)I think we'll flirt with the triple digits again tomorrow, but we'll likely fall just short of it. #MidMoWx #MoWx #MidMo pic.twitter.com/qVTzQKJRaA— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) August 24, 2021
WEDNESDAY’S FORECAST
It will be another warm start to the day with morning temperatures in the middle 70s. A few clouds are expected through the day with highs reaching the upper 90s.
Over the last few days, humidity has dipped slightly in the afternoon which has helped to warm temperatures. This is expected to happen once again so peak heat indices are only expected to be near 105.
We will need to watch for a few clouds that could potentially reduce temperatures by a degree or two.
HEAT & HUMIDITY CONTINUE
Heat advisories are in place for the entire viewing area through Thursday evening. Temperatures are expected to reach the upper 90s on Thursday and the middle 90s on Friday and Saturday.
Varying humidity will keep the peak heat index around 105° or slightly higher through Thursday. Heat index values between 100-105° are expected on Friday and Saturday. We will feel like the upper 90s by Sunday.
Continue to watch for signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke! Heat kills more people than any other type of weather and it doesn’t have to be that way.
LOOKING AHEAD
Temperatures will take a slight dip into early next week, but are expected to stay well above average for this time of the year. We’ll watch for a slight rain chance on Monday, but no significant rain chance is expected for the next 8 days at this time. Stay tuned!