A cold front moved through Missouri overnight and will lead to cooler temps with lower humidity today! Unfortunately, we are still stuck with the 90-degree temps.
The good news? We will not have to worry about the heat index for a few days as the air will be too dry for the index. Dew Point values will generally run in the lower 60s, much lower than the criteria for a heat index value to exceed the actual ambient temperature.
Temperatures will reach the upper 80s Tuesday afternoon, falling in the middle 60s overnight. Wednesday will get back in the lower 90s and we will stay in the lower to middle 90s for the remainder of the month. We still have 19 days remaining in July! That's a lot of heat!
LACK OF RAIN
While there are chances for rain with passing weak frontal systems this weekend, the possibility is quite low for now and for the next 15 to 20 days appear limited in overall number of "rain days". There will another chance for rain this weekend, but it's summer, so it will be isolated. We average 4.13" of rain in July over the last 30 years, but most Julys in Missouri average around 2.50" due to some extreme rainfalls over the calendar inflating statistics. This is a traditionally dry month, so is August.
DOES THIS MEAN DROUGHT?
Yes, it could. July and August are often some of our driest months for Missouri, due to the isolated nature of summer storms. This, combined with excessively high daytime temps we've had and will continue to have will continue to dry out the soil leading to an expansion of drought conditions across Missouri.
Drought is already here in Missouri, mainly over southern Missouri where rainfall numbers for the summer have been less than 10% to normal. While mid-Missouri has received rain, it has not been enough to counteract the excessive heat this summer. Drought is likely to reach "short-term" moderate to severe levels later this summer unless a significant pattern change occurs.
Does La Nina have anything to do with this? Yes. There are some connections to this. Often, we see La Nina summers and winters as warmer/drier due to more expansive ridging in the jet stream over the Rocky Mountains which builds heat, but doesn't allow moisture to reach us.