Good Thursday morning! Happy Gameday, tigers! We are starting off cool this morning with temperatures in the middle 50s under mostly clear skies. A light jacket is needed out the door. We climb into the 80s with temperatures back in the 90s by the weekend.
Mizzou Home Opener
Thursday looks fantastic for the first home game of the season! Temperatures will top off in the lower 80s with sunshine and low humidity. By the time the game starts at 7 p.m., temperatures will be in the 70s!
Humidity Climbing This Weekend
Enjoy the low humidity while it lasts. The hot and humid conditions returns starting this weekend and sticking around into next week.
Heat Returns for Labor Day Weekend
Our pattern looks to become favorable for the 90s and heat to return for the weekend. Little to no rain chances are also expected into next week.