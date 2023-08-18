Good Friday morning! We are waking up chilly this morning with temperatures in the upper 50s and a few clouds. It will be comfortable today, enjoy it before 90s return this weekend with humid conditions too.

Sunny, Nice Friday

Temperatures today will climb into the middle 80s under mostly sunny skies. Humidity levels will remain low for a great day to end the work week!

AM Today.png2.png

Overnight lows will drop into the middle 60s.

AM Today.png

90s Make A Return

Low to mid 90s return for the weekend. Humidity will gradually increase the rest of the week and into the weekend. It will be hot and humid this weekend with feel-like temperatures in the triple digits both days.

ECMWF ADI T Feels Like.png

Excessive Heat Watch Issued for Missouri

An Excessive Heat Watch has been issued for Sunday through Wednesday due to the potential for feel-like temperatures to surpass 105°-110°. Start drinking plenty of water today in preparation for the heat.

ADI Heat Alerts.png

Beyond the weekend, we look dry and hot. Our pattern favors well above-average temperatures will well below-average rainfall into the end of next week.

6-10 Day Outlook.png

Columbia 8-Day Forecast

8 Day AM.png

