Good Friday morning! We are waking up chilly this morning with temperatures in the upper 50s and a few clouds. It will be comfortable today, enjoy it before 90s return this weekend with humid conditions too.
Sunny, Nice Friday
Temperatures today will climb into the middle 80s under mostly sunny skies. Humidity levels will remain low for a great day to end the work week!
Overnight lows will drop into the middle 60s.
90s Make A Return
Low to mid 90s return for the weekend. Humidity will gradually increase the rest of the week and into the weekend. It will be hot and humid this weekend with feel-like temperatures in the triple digits both days.
Excessive Heat Watch Issued for Missouri
An Excessive Heat Watch has been issued for Sunday through Wednesday due to the potential for feel-like temperatures to surpass 105°-110°. Start drinking plenty of water today in preparation for the heat.
Beyond the weekend, we look dry and hot. Our pattern favors well above-average temperatures will well below-average rainfall into the end of next week.