The middle of August in central Missouri is known for heat, humidity, and thunderstorms. However, this weekend will feature none of these classic August tropes. Could there be a return of these conditions as we head into the week? Details down below.
A PLEASANT WEEKEND
The average high for the middle of August is around 88-89 degrees. This weekend we will feature temperatures around 5-8 degrees cooler than that! The high for Saturday is 84 degrees, with a low of 63. Sunday could be even cooler with a high of only 82. So while cooler than the previous week, it will still be warm enough to get in the pool!
Lower humidity this weekend will also mean that we do not see a heat index this weekend, making it quite pleasant outside.
This weekend will also feature abundant sunshine, with the exception of a few passing clouds during the afternoon.
CHANGE COMING NEXT WEEK
Once you look past the weekend in both the humidity and sunshine graphs, you can see that the return of humidity & clouds are in store by the middle of next week. This is due to a slight pattern change opening the door to moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. Thus, we will see a warm-up to near average temperatures by late week plus increasing moisture and more cloudiness.
Into late week, we begin to factor into the forecast Tropical Storm Fred. Fred is expected to make landfall along the Gulf coast around Monday-Tuesday. While the bulk of the system will move east into central Missouri, its effects could still be felt in how the pattern shapes out.
Fred could shift the pattern change by late next week, in particular, any rain chances with any passing frontal boundary. Therefore, timing when we could see rain is complex and we need to see how the pattern plays out. None the less, rain chances do increase by late next week into next weekend regardless. So enjoy the weekend!