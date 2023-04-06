Temperatures this morning are on the cool side. Most of mid-Missouri will only be in the middle to upper 30s, meaning frost is likely on cars this morning. Consider leaving a minute or two early today so that you can properly defrost your car.
There will be ample amounts of sunshine today as a high pressure system to our west will keep our sky mostly clear. Temperatures today will warm to the middle 50s.
Another warming trend will carry us throughout the rest of the weekend and into next week. Temps will be back in the middle 60s Friday, and the lower 70s this weekend. Even next week, temperatures continue to increase back into the upper 70s and lower 80s.
There are also very minimal chances for rain over the next eight days.