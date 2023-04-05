After two severe weather events in the last week, mid-Missouri will be getting a break from the inclement weather.
RECAP
Tuesday night/Wednesday morning's severe storms brought large hail and strong winds to the region, with many reports extending as far north as Iowa and as far south as Arkansas.
It was the second round of severe weather after a similar situation this past Friday, with an abundance of severe storm warnings issued for the area.
A tornado warning was issued for parts of Cooper, Howard and Boone county Tuesday afternoon, but no tornado has actually been confirmed at this time.
The last of these storms passed through mid-Missouri early Wednesday morning, and a much calmer forecast awaits.
NEXT FEW DAYS
There will be a freeze/frost advisory in place tonight for much of mid-Missouri as temperatures are expected to dip near freezing overnight. This will be a stark contrast to the high temperatures we've seen for the beginning of April, and it would be wise to take in/shelter outdoor plants sensitive to these swings.
We'll also be very dry over the next several days, with only a very low chance of rain on Sunday night into Monday morning.
Even looking towards the next eight days, the chance of rain remains low as temperatures are expected to slowly rebound back into the lower 80s for the middle part of next week.