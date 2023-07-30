Temperatures don’t look to be nearly as hot this week, but it’s going to be more humid meaning we are still likely to heat indices in the triple digits once again.
MONDAY’S FORECAST
Morning temperatures will start near 70° with a chance of showers and thunderstorms across western parts of the state. These chances will start to migrate east as we head through the rest of the day with highs in the middle 80s. Chances of showers and thunderstorms are highest in the late morning through early afternoon.
THE WEEK AHEAD
An active weather pattern is expected through the week, bringing multiple chances of showers and thunderstorms through the week. It won’t be a wash out, but we’ll take these passing rain chances as drought conditions continue.
These active rain chances will continue to help build humidity through the week. Last week dew points were in the middle to upper 60s. This week they will likely be in the lower to middle 70s.
Temperatures are going to be warmer for Tuesday with highs in the middle to upper 80s. High temperatures will continue to warm to the middle 90s for the middle of the week. Heat indices will likely be in the triple digits for the middle of the week.
Temperatures look to get a touch cooler as we head into the weekend.