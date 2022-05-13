The big stretch of early summer heat appears to be done, for now. Rain will be returning to the region today leading to cooler temps for this weekend.
Starting this morning, again, is a very warm start for temperatures which only fell in the lower 70s for many locations, something that only occurs during the warmer parts of the summer (June-August).
Temperatures will be quick to warm today, reaching the upper 80s by the afternoon which will be a few degrees cooler than the 93 degrees we reached yesterday afternoon. Heat index values will range from 90-95 today.
There will be plenty of sunshine this morning, but clouds will be on the increase as we get into the afternoon. This is as a cold front approaches from the west.
There will be a lot of CAPE, or available 'convective' energy in the atmosphere (just a term we use to quantify this), so damaging winds and large hail may be possible in these afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Watch for lightning too. A significant lack of wind shear will keep the tornado potential low today.
This rain is expected to clear up by Saturday morning leading to lots of sunshine and slightly cooler, less humid conditions outdoors. Highs on Saturday in the middle 80s.
There will be another cold front passing through Missouri on Sunday leading to another chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs on Sunday and continuing into next week will be in the 70s/80s, more normal for the time of year.