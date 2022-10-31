Mid-Missouri saw an additional round of beneficial rainfall on Sunday and Monday with totals generally between 0.25”-0.75”. This system has left the region and the rest of the week is looking mild until rain chances return into the weekend.
TUESDAY’S FORECAST
Tuesday will start with morning temperatures in the middle 40s with mostly clear skies. Highs will warm into the middle 70s for the afternoon with abundant sunshine.
LOOKING AHEAD
Temperatures will remain warm through the rest of the week with highs in the 70s.
The weather pattern looks a little more active by the end of the week as rain chances return to the forecast. There is still a fair amount of uncertainty in regards to the timing of this system, but the picture is starting to become a little more clear. Rain chances are expected to be mainly to the west of the region on Friday, but chances will increase through the day. Rain looks likely by Saturday with cooler air for the tale end of the weekend