Rain will stay mainly south of the remainder of the week and now the focus shifts to cold air across the region leading to below freezing temps.
Freeze warnings have been issued for northern Missouri Tuesday morning where temps are expected to drop in the middle to upper 20s.
As skies will trend clearer today, freeze warnings are expected to be issued widespread across the region Wednesday through Friday morning with temps falling in the upper 20s.
Drier weather will be the trend this week thanks to high pressure moving over Missouri. Lots of sunshine can also be expected by this weekend with warmer temperature too, rising to near 60 degrees by Sunday.
There likely will not be a chance for rain over the next 5+ days which means the dry weather will continue into early next week. Temperatures will also be even warmer into next week where highs will at least be in the lower to middle 60s. There will be another chance for rain late next week.