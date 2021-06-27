Showers and thunderstorms are still expected in the coming days and nights, however, severe weather is not. Showers with occasional heavy downpours and lightning are possible.
NEW: Flash #flood watch in effect for central Missouri until 7am Tuesday morningWe're expecting occasional heavy storms throughout the day, roads may be covered by water #mowx @KOMUnews https://t.co/lLUZxguxEU pic.twitter.com/hx4fZkzVKY— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) June 28, 2021
A stationary boundary is directly overhead and along with it we have a messy atmosphere. This "mess" will continue until a strong enough system, like a cold front from the north, moves through and pushes moisture south. This is expected to occur on Thursday and until then we'll have off and on showers and non-severe thunderstorms.
Overall, around 1-3", possibly up to 5" is expected Monday through Thursday.
Temperatures will be in the lower to middle 80s each afternoon and humidity will be fairly high, making it feel like the lower 90s. When the cold front pushes moisture south by the end of the week, it should take some of the humidity with it, too.
HERE COMES THE SUN
Have you missed sunshine? Blue skies will likely be back for the holiday weekend. Partly to mostly sunny skies are expected starting on Friday.
Temperatures on Friday and Saturday should be cooler, only reaching near 80 in the afternoons and dropping to around 60 in the mornings. This cool down with extra sun is thanks to high pressure moving down from the north. Humidity will also be down making conditions more comfortable outdoors.
By Independence Day we expect a slight rebound in temps to near-average for this time of year with highs in the middle 80s.