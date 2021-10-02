After a dry couple months, Central Missouri is seeing some much needed rain move through the area. However, it is coming during a weekend, and a Mizzou football game at that. Will it affect the game?
SATURDAY: TIMELINE OF RAIN CHANCES
By kick-off time at 7am these showers will remain quite isolated, so a good chance tail-gating events will be mostly dry through the morning hours.
Even by kickoff, 11am, these showers should still remain widely scattered, so there is the potential the beginning of the game will also remain dry.
Things start to go downhill into the early afternoon, shower and storm activity will begin to increase as we head into the afternoon hours. There is a chance the entire game goes by dry, but any post-game plans will have some increasing storm chances. Bottom line, bring the rain gear with you as a safe bet.
Our greatest chance for rain will occur in the evening hours. Thunderstorms look possible as well, but nothing severe. Despite no severe weather, a few instances of gusty winds can not be ruled out. These rain chances will continue into the overnight hours as the cold front moves through.
Sunday rainfall will be conditional on how fast the front moves through. If it is slower, expect rain chances to increase. If it is faster, Sunday will look dry. Rain totals by the end of the weekend could be up to 1", definitely much needed!
THE WEEK AHEAD
Things will begin to dry out...mostly. A storm system will meander to our south and east for several days next week. This storm system looks to be far enough away for no significant impacts to the forecast, but close enough that we might see small shower chances & increased cloud cover. If this system changes track could have a big impact on next week's weather, stay tuned to KOMU 8 for further updates.
Temperatures will be around average for fall with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s. Again, this is dependent on the aforementioned weather system on our true temperatures but expect October-like conditions through late week.