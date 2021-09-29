After a dry and summer-like couple of days changes are in the forecast. You’ll want to keep the umbrella handy over the next few days as multiple rounds of passing showers move through the area.
THURSDAY’S FORECAST
Sunshine is looking limited for the next several days and Thursday is no exception. We will see mostly cloudy skies through the day with morning temperatures in the middle 60s and afternoon temperatures near 80.
We will see a few passing showers through the day, but there will be an ample amount of dry time. Some locations won’t see any rainfall.
TRACKING RAIN CHANCES
A slow moving frontal system will help rain chances continue into the weekend.
Friday looks to be mainly dry in the morning, but rain chances will increase through the afternoon and evening. You will want to set out the rain gear if you are heading to a High School Football game. You might not need it the whole time, but passing showers are likely in the evening.
While no day looks like a complete washout, it does look like the best opportunity for widespread rain will be Saturday, especially in the afternoon and evening. This means that rain chances will increase during the Mizzou game. Some dry time is still expected during the day.
The cold front will finally arrive on Sunday. This will help usher in cooler air and temperatures in the middle 70s. Lingering showers are possible especially during the day.
RAINFALL TOTALS
Rainfall will vary across the region, but cumulative totals of around 1” are anticipated. Locally lower and higher amounts are expected with low end totals around 0.50” and high end totals around 2”.
LOOKING AHEAD
We will need to keep an eye on a low pressure system that will be situated to our west next week. This low could become “cut-off” from the jet stream and just sit near us for days. If this low is close enough to central Missouri we could see additional cloud cover and possibly passing rain chances.
Regardless, temperatures are looking much closer to average next week.