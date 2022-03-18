A rainy day is ahead for us Friday while temperatures will be cooling through the day.
While it will not continually rain the whole day, there will be soggy conditions to close out this week. Thunderstorms may even be possible over southern Missouri during the morning as an area of low pressure passes over the state.
Temperatures will also be cooling through the day, starting in the upper 50s this morning, dropping to near 50 degrees by 4pm.
Winds will be breezy today too - therefore, wind chills. Gusts will range from 20 to 30 mph.
Rain will continue into the evening as temps slowly drop in the lower to middle 40s. Eventually, this rain will exit the region early Saturday morning leaving around 0.50" rainfall for most in central Missouri.
This rainfall is MUCH NEEDED. So far, wild fires have occurred across the Midwest and central plains on our driest air days, a sign of how absent the ground is of moisture. Much of western Missouri is now under a "long-term" drought. Even the frequent snowfalls we had in February did not equate to enough precipitation.
Clouds will be slow to clear Saturday morning, but my midday should be clear and sunny skies are expected by Saturday afternoon and Sunday! Temps will only reach the 50s Saturday, jumping in the upper 60s by Sunday.
Another storm system will move in to the Midwest early next week. Rain and thunderstorms can be expected from Monday evening through Wednesday evening.