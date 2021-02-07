We were in an intense battle with dry air yesterday, but snow finally won and dropped about a half inch across most of central Missouri. Areas near HWY 24 & 36 counted an inch or more once the sun set on Saturday. This small amount of snow was still enough to cause issues on the roads, and unfortunately, you can expect similar impacts today and tomorrow.
We didn't get as much snow as we expected yesterday, but it was enough to cause travel issues. Another round of light snow is possible today, and this could cause more slick spots.Plus, wind chills will be near or below 0° all day long. Stay warm and safe! pic.twitter.com/p4QBXT334b— Alexis Clemons (@KOMUAlexis) February 7, 2021
SUNDAY SNOW
Today's snow should be very similar to yesterday's--beginning as flurries, but then falling and sticking quickly soon after. This is expected through the midday and afternoon hours. Roads will be at their worst as the snow begins to stick. Improvements won't show until the snow stops and crews can get out and plow.
Accumulations should also be very similar to yesterday: a dusting to an inch for most of Mid-MO, with higher amounts along HWY 24 & 36. Areas near Paris, Moberly and Macon could see up to 2" once all is said and done today. However, we're not done with minor accumulations just yet; on and off flurries are again possible tomorrow, too.
Today and tomorrow will be good days to pay attention to the interactive radar on our website and weather & traffic app to see what's going on in your specific location. As mentioned earlier, this will be enough to cause issues, so be cautious and give yourself extra time if you are travelling anywhere this week.
COLD AND ACTIVE PATTERN
As we've been talking about all week, Mid-MO is entering a pattern that consists of below-average temperatures with a few chances for minor snow accumulations that can cause issues. As of Sunday, the best chances to see snowfall will be today and Monday, but confidence is increasing for snow on Wednesday and Thursday, as well.
Like today, the wind chills will be a major factor in this week's weather. While temperatures will be in the 10s and 20s, the air will likely feel much cooler with wind chills in the single digits. This week would be a good time to limit time outside if possible.
Even colder temperatures and wind chills are possible for Valentine's weekend, but models are trending drier at this time. We'll keep you updated through the week.