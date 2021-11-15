A warm front that passed through mid-Missouri early this morning has led us to some warmer temperatures for the beginning of our week. Temperatures for Wednesday afternoon are expected to be in the lower 70s, about 20 degrees above average for this time of year!
This warm air will be short lived as a strong cold front is expected to make its way into Missouri late Wednesday morning. This cold front will send temperatures back into the middle 40s. Don't let Wednesday morning fool you, temperatures will be nearing the 60-degree mark in the morning but temperatures will fall throughout the day to the middle 40s.
There is also a chance for some showers on Wednesday. These showers are expected to be scattered throughout the day and total rainfall accumulation will be around 0.1" to 0.2".
Thursday will remain on the cooler side with some below average temperatures but an abundant amount of sunshine! Temperatures will warm up for the end of the workweek and Saturday where we will have much more seasonally average temperatures; however, Thanksgiving week our temperatures cool back down into the upper 40s.