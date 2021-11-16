We started out the week with mild temps and breezy winds which will continue into Tuesday. However, much cooler weather is headed our way.
For now, let's enjoy what could be the last day with temps in the 70s for 2021. Daytime temps are forecast to rise out from the 50s this morning and reach the lower to middle 70s this afternoon, holding in the 60s overnight due to breezy south winds.
Should be another beautiful day with sunshine and highs even warmer, in the lower 70s!Staying mild this evening as temps will hold in the 60s overnighthttps://t.co/lLUZxguxEU #mowx @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/ONNSCMyEIv— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) November 16, 2021
Starting Wednesday morning will be lot of clouds and possibly some rain too, but the rain chance appears best after the passage of a cold front which will reach Columbia around 9am.
This means we may have a few hours in the 60s tomorrow morning. However, DO NOT be fooled by the morning temps as the passage of the cold front will plummet temps in the 40s/50s for the remainder of the day.
Thursday and Friday will be cool, sunnier day with cold mornings near/below freezing. Highs will be near 20+ degrees colder than earlier in the week, in the upper 40s.
A lot of clouds are expected this weekend and we could see a few spot showers on Saturday and Sunday. Overall, the chance for rain is low for now.
Looking into Thanksgiving week, we will start the week quiet with chances for rain Wednesday through Friday. There is still uncertainty with the later part of the week. Stay tuned!