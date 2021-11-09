Monday’s high temperature was 75°, and while we were cooler today it was still almost 10° above average, with highs in the 60s. Major changes will arrive by the end of the week into the weekend.
We made it to the 70s yesterday and we're spending today and tomorrow (Tuesday & Wednesday) in the middle to upper 60s, but let's look ahead to Friday morning. Wind chills will be in the 20s for many locations and it will be windy! #MidMoWx #MoWx #MidMo pic.twitter.com/41pqgSJCLy— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) November 9, 2021
WEDNESDAY’S FORECAST
Wednesday will be another mostly cloudy day with morning temperatures in the 50s and afternoon temperatures in the upper 60s. A few isolated showers are possible, but the bulk of the rain chances won’t arrive until late Wednesday evening.
Widespread rain is expected to move in Wednesday night and could produce some quick heavy downpours.
Rainfall could linger into Thursday morning, but skies will quickly clear through the mid-morning hours. Rainfall totals are expected to be around 0.5” with locally higher amounts of up to an inch possible.
COLDER AND WINDY
Thursday will feature highs in the middle 50s and winds gusting up to 30 mph.
Temperatures will continue to cool into Friday and wind speeds will continue to increase with gusts up to 35 mph possible through the day. This wind speed combined with cooler temperatures will bring a wind chill factor.
Friday morning temperatures will be in the middle to upper 30s, but it will feel like the 20s. Temperatures won’t rebound much in the afternoon with highs in the lower to middle 40s and afternoon wind chills in the lower 30s.
Temperatures will remain cool through the weekend with a slight chance of some moisture Saturday night.
The roller coaster of temperatures will continue with a warm up for the middle of next week.