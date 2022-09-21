Several days of summer heat are now coming to a close as a cold front passes through Missouri today.
It will still be a quick warm-up and there will be lots of morning sunshine with temps in the lower 70s to start the morning, rising fast in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Just like yesterday, we will already reach the 90s by lunch time, but that's all the warm-up will be today as clouds will begin to develop and move in this afternoon. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy to close the day.
Rain will also become possible later today, but expect mainly dry conditions during the day. The main rain chance will be overnight through early Thursday morning.
Things will finally feel a bit more like fall on the first day of autumn beginning tomorrow. Thursday will be a cloudy and overcast day with a spot shower possible in the morning, mainly dry otherwise. Temperatures Thursday will only reach the upper 60s, falling in the lower 50s overnight leading to wind chills Friday morning.
This weekend will be active for weather as the jet stream pushes passing frontal systems our direction. There will be a warm front Friday that draws in another round of clouds with passing afternoon showers possible and highs only in the 60s.
Saturday will be sunnier warmer with temps jumping in the 70s t0 80s, a brief hot day. By Saturday night, another cold front will pass through Missouri and could bring overnight showers. This rain should clear up by Sunday morning leaving skies sunnier and windy with gusts out from the northwest.
Quiet and fall-like weather will be the norm for nearly all of next week as a large Canadian airmass is locked in by high pressure. Highs next week will generally only reach the 70s with morning temps in the 50s.