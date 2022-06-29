Humidity has been low for the last few days, but that trend is going to end after Thursday and once the humidity returns it is likely to stick around for a little bit.
THURSDAY’S FORECAST
Morning temperatures will be in the middle 60s with clear skies and low humidity. A few high thin clouds are possible through the day with highs reaching the lower 90s. Heat index values will be equivalent to the temperature due to the low humidity.
HOLIDAY WEEKEND FORECAST
Passing chances of showers and thunderstorms will return to the region starting on Friday and those chances are expected to continue through the holiday weekend. While passing showers and thunderstorms are expected, there will be plenty of dry time.
Temperatures will be in the lower 90s on Friday, but it is likely to feel like the upper 90s as humidity returns. Rain and cloud cover will drop temperatures a little for Saturday and Sunday, but we will return to the 90s as we head into early next week.