Sunshine returned in abundance for this afternoon and more of that is on the way for tomorrow, but changes are coming as we head into Friday and the weekend with the return of showers and thunderstorms.
THURSDAY’S FORECAST
Temperatures will start on a chilly note, in the lower 40s. This temperature combined with light winds could result in very patchy frost, especially in more rural areas.
We're going to be on the chilly side tonight! Lows will range from the upper 30s to lower 40s. #MidMoWx #MoWx #MidMo pic.twitter.com/XtxUFchlsd— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) May 12, 2021
We will quickly warm through the day with abundant sunshine and highs in the upper 60s.
INTO THE WEEKEND
Friday will be a mainly dry day with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs will be in the upper 60s.
Increased chances of rain will arrive for Saturday particularly in the evening and overnight hours. At this point, it looks like a good chunk of the daytime hours will stay dry. Atmospheric energy will be lacking for Saturday, so we are mainly looking at showers and a thunderstorm or two.
Better chances of showers and thunderstorms will move in for Sunday as a warm front lifts through the state. This front is then expected to stall just to our north bringing passing chances of showers and thunderstorms for the first half of next week.
At this time, the severe weather threat looks fairly low. However, we will need to watch for strong to severe storms early next week. This forecast will become much more clear over the next few days.
Temperatures will be much closer to average with highs in the middle 70s.