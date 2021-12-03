What a day yesterday was! Thursday reached temperatures just a few degrees off from record highs and we will do it again Friday! However, a cool-down looms...
What a weather day yesterday! So why not do it again todayMorning temps in the upper 40s, rising to a high of 70 in Columbia this afternoonhttps://t.co/lLUZxguxEU #mowx @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/nLuDpDPpWj— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) December 3, 2021
Starting off Friday will be lots of sunshine and mild temps. Mornings temps will be in the upper 40s, rising back to near 70 degrees this afternoon with light south winds.
However, during this evening a passing cold front will move through the region. A developing high to our north will increase a northerly breeze which will make for chilly conditions tonight and Saturday. Lows will be in the 30s with wind chills in the 20s by Saturday morning
Overall, the weekend still looks really good, but it is back to jacket weather. Expect lots of sunshine again Saturday with highs in the lower 50s under a chilly north breeze.
Reminder: You can say hi to your FIRST ALERT WEATHER TEAM during holiday parades in Fulton and Jefferson City on Saturday afternoon! Just be prepared for a chilly day/evening.
There will be a lot of clouds into Sunday and chances for scattered light rain showers in the morning. This is all with a passing warm front followed by a cold front by Sunday evening.
We will continue to monitor trends for Tuesday's weather. Right now, it appears we could get rain Tuesday and Wednesday with temps in the lower 40s. Let's keep an eye on those morning temps too. Any colder and we could see some snow flakes mix in. As of now, impacts to roads Tuesday are not expected.