High pressure is in control bringing us a lot of clear skies and sunshine in central Missouri, but a warm front is on the way for Friday and that will bring much warmer air for the weekend.
TODAY’S FORECAST
Out the door temperatures are in the 50s for much of the region and while this might be “jacket weather” for some, it certainly won’t be sticking around for the next several days.
Highs will reach the lower 80s this afternoon and winds will be light out of the north at 5-10 mph.
Fall, is that you? Temperatures are in the 50s this morning with clear skies and calmer winds. Highs will reach the lower 80s this afternoon, which is seasonal for this time of the year.This "fall-like" weather will come to an end for Friday and the weekend. #MidMoWx #MoWx pic.twitter.com/IxonIgdsaw— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) September 9, 2021
WEEKEND OUTLOOK
The aforementioned warm front will arrive on Friday and that front will shift winds out of the south. This wind shift will help boost temperatures into the middle to upper 80s. High school football games are looking somewhat comfortable with low humidity in place.
Temperatures will soar to the lower to middle 90s for the weekend. Humidity looks fairly so the heat index will only differ from the actual temperature by a degree or two.
Temperatures look to remain well above average until the middle of next week with highs in the 90s. We'll watch for a possible system for the middle of the week, but there is uncertainty with how far south this system will get.