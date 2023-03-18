Spring may only be a few days away, but that didn't stop mid-Missouri from seeing some winter weather this weekend. After some surprise snow in the Columbia area last night, temperatures failed to rise above freezing in many municipalities.
However, we should be quite a bit warmer heading into the next few days, with temperatures expected to rebound back into the middle 60s by the middle part of next week.
Along the way, however, mid-Missouri will likely see some rain. As of Saturday, we're looking at some scattered showers from Tuesday through Wednesday.
We're looking at some typical spring showers on and off throughout the day, without much chance of anything additional.
Thursday will also feature some rain, but with the added chance of some thunderstorms. The likelihood remains low, but we'll have updates on the day as we get closer throughout next week.
After Thursday we'll be a little cooler but drier, with signs pointing to a more stable, seasonal temperature pattern for early spring.