Storms are in the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday.
Rainfall will be mainly during the morning Tuesday as an upper level system passes by. From now until 10am, showers and thunderstorms will be most likely. This afternoon will be drier and breezy with mostly cloudy skies.
Conditions will remain warm, but should stay mostly cloudy this evening and tonight with temps holding in the 60s. The next round of rain will arrive into early Wednesday morning.
Wednesday's weather will also start out rainy, becoming mostly sunny and breezy in the afternoon in the wake of a passing midday cold front.
Rainfall will reach much of the state over these next two days and should range from 0.25" to 0.50" over much of central Missouri. Areas which receive heavier thunderstorm activity could receive around 1.00" accumulation.
The remainder of the week will be drier, sunnier and cooler. The gusty breeze sticks around, too. Depending on how cool temps fall, we could see a patchy frost over northern Missouri Friday morning.
This weekend will be fairly quiet, but does come with another passing cold front around Saturday night which could provide more clouds and possibly a rain chances Sunday morning. Temps this weekend will vary, going from the lower 70s Saturday to the middle 60s Sunday. Next week will feature highs only in the 50s.