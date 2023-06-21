Today we had temperatures get up to the mid 80s with a couple of sparse clouds. A fantastic pool day, and so will be the rest of the week!
TOMORROW:
Tomorrow we’re watching temperatures continuing to warm up to the upper 80s. A few clouds in the forecast, but no rain showers. That’s what we’re watching for Saturday night into early Sunday morning.
LOOKING AHEAD:
For the rest of the week expect lower 90s but no real humidity until the weekend. By Saturday night, we’re watching a chance of some isolated showers to develop and continue through Sunday morning. Lots of humidity will be in our area on Sunday which could bring feels-like temperatures closer to the upper 90s! Bring a water bottle around with you during this weekend, it’s looking to be hot!