Hold on for one more night! After tonight our temperatures will be much warmer and much closer to average.
Today is February 18th, 2021. Today is the first time we've had a high in the 20s (or higher) since Saturday February 6th.This warmer trend is going to continue #MidMoWx #MoWx #MidMO @KOMUnewsForecast: https://t.co/bDEZE2fd8c pic.twitter.com/PajiaoqEsz— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) February 18, 2021
FRIDAY’S FORECAST
Mostly clear skies are expected to continue through the evening and overnight hours with temperatures falling into the single digits, near 0° for many across the region. This will also give us another night of potentially dangerous wind chills with wind chills
One more night.... we have one more night in the forecast of wind chills that will range from -5 to -15°. Temperatures will be in the single digits, near 0°.After this we'll have lows in the 10s, 20s and even 30s. Progress is coming! #MidMoWx #MoWx #MidMo pic.twitter.com/zKaHGWVkuL— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) February 18, 2021
We will see sunny to mostly sunny skies through the day with highs reaching the upper 20s in the afternoon. A few extra clouds will move in overnight in keep us warmer with lows in the middle 10s.
WEEKEND FORECAST
Saturday will feature a warm front lifting through the region, but how far north that front gets is still somewhat in question. Temperatures are likely to get to the 30s and as long as this front makes it far enough north we will see highs in the middle to upper 30s with a mix of sunshine and cloud cover.
Cloud cover will build Saturday night into Sunday and temperatures will stay warm compared to recent, which is really just close to average for this time of the year. Lows will be in the upper 20s.
Sunday will feature a passing low pressure system that could bring a brief rain and snow mix in the morning and midday hours. There is some uncertainty with how far south the freezing line will be, meaning we could completely miss out on any mix and go straight to rain.
At this point, I think the mix is still possible. However, the transition over to rain should happen quickly. I don’t expect any significant impacts to travel.
Rainfall totals aren’t looking particularly impressive and should generally be less than 0.25”. This system looks to get its act together and produce more rainfall the farther east.
LOOKING AHEAD
Temperatures for next week will generally be average to above average with highs in the 40s and possibly the 50s. Low temperatures look to be close to the freezing point.
One question will be the amount of snow pack still covering the ground. Snowpack can reduce temperature, so this will be a factor we need to keep an eye on. Stay tuned!