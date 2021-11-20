A slow moving cold front will pass through the region overnight, bringing the opportunity for a few sprinkles. Most locations will stay completely dry as this front passes because we have a lot of dry air overhead. That dry air will prevent rain from making it to the ground.
SUNDAY’S OUTLOOK
Temperatures will start in the middle 40s under mostly cloudy skies, but sunshine will be increasing through the day as highs reach the middle to upper 50s.
A secondary cold front will arrive in the evening and overnight hours dropping temperatures for Monday.
PREVIEWING THE WEEK AHEAD
The temperature swings that have become common over the last few weeks are expected to continue with cool temperatures on Monday, but warmer days for Tuesday and Wednesday with highs returning to the 50s and possibly the 60s.
Another cold front is set to arrive Wednesday night bringing rain chances and a cool down for thanksgiving.
HOLIDAY TRAVEL
There have been a lot of headlines about holiday travel, but for the most part you shouldn’t have too many weather related issues if you are traveling before the holiday.
Monday will feature showers across the east and some lake effect snow will be possible in the northeast, but this shouldn’t cause significant issues.
Tuesday is looking quiet and sunny for much of the Midwest. We’ll keep an eye on rain and snow in the northwest, but most of the snow will be in the higher elevations.
Wednesday will be when the cold front starts to inch closer to central Missouri, bringing developing showers to the Midwest and across the south central part of the country.
Thanksgiving itself will provide a passing rain chance for the Midwest.
8 DAY FORECAST
The temperature swings will continue through the week and into next weekend in mid-Missouri. Stay tuned for the latest forecast!