Webstory Image.png

A slow moving cold front will pass through the region overnight, bringing the opportunity for a few sprinkles. Most locations will stay completely dry as this front passes because we have a lot of dry air overhead. That dry air will prevent rain from making it to the ground. 

Matt ADI Precipcast with Temps.png

SUNDAY’S OUTLOOK

Temperatures will start in the middle 40s under mostly cloudy skies, but sunshine will be increasing through the day as highs reach the middle to upper 50s.

Temp Fcst Tomorrow.png

A secondary cold front will arrive in the evening and overnight hours dropping temperatures for Monday.

PREVIEWING THE WEEK AHEAD

The temperature swings that have become common over the last few weeks are expected to continue with cool temperatures on Monday, but warmer days for Tuesday and Wednesday with highs returning to the 50s and possibly the 60s.

Another cold front is set to arrive Wednesday night bringing rain chances and a cool down for thanksgiving.

Temp Trend 5 Day Fcst.png

HOLIDAY TRAVEL

There have been a lot of headlines about holiday travel, but for the most part you shouldn’t have too many weather related issues if you are traveling before the holiday.

Monday will feature showers across the east and some lake effect snow will be possible in the northeast, but this shouldn’t cause significant issues.

Tuesday is looking quiet and sunny for much of the Midwest. We’ll keep an eye on rain and snow in the northwest, but most of the snow will be in the higher elevations.

Wednesday will be when the cold front starts to inch closer to central Missouri, bringing developing showers to the Midwest and across the south central part of the country.

Thanksgiving itself will provide a passing rain chance for the Midwest.

Stay ahead of the weather wherever you are and download the KOMU 8 First Alert Weather App.

Holiday Travel Outlook

1 of 4

8 DAY FORECAST

The temperature swings will continue through the week and into next weekend in mid-Missouri. Stay tuned for the latest forecast!

8 Day PM.png

To report an error or typo, email news@komu.com.

Tags

Recommended for you