Morning temperatures hover around 60 degrees, and by the afternoon we'll warm into the low 80s. Expect plenty of sunshine for Sunday and low humidity values throughout the weekend.
Memorial Day
Temperatures continue to warm as we push into the middle 80s for Monday. Cloud cover slowly increases as we begin next week, but tomorrow will still stay mostly sunny.
If you're planning on spending time outdoors this weekend, make sure to grab the sunscreen! UV indices for these next few days are in the 8 to 9 range, meaning burn time this weekend is under 30 minutes.
Next Week
A summertime weather pattern continues for the week ahead as high temperatures stay in the low 90s starting on Wednesday. Partly sunny with minimal rain chances is the story for next week, with Wednesday looking like the best chance for rain so far.