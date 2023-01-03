Overnight rain is done, for the most part. A few places could see some light, spot showers throughout the early morning. Most will remain dry.
Temperatures today will still be above average, but will drop throughout the day. Counties west of Highway 63 will be significantly cooler than areas east of Highway 63.
This will be due to a slow moving cold front that will move into our western counties late this morning and will continue to move through mid-MO throughout the remainder of the day. Our eastern counties won't experience this cold front until late this afternoon- after they warm significantly this afternoon.
This evening will be significantly colder than yesterday evening. Temps cool quickly into the 40s and overnight will return to the lower 30s.