Wind advisories are in effect Monday as a low pressure system passes through the Midwest.
We had a round of severe storms overnight that produced 40-70mph across central Missouri overnight leading to tree damage and downed power lines.
Winds will be blustery Monday, sustained at 25-30mph and gusting to 45-50mph. Tree damage and isolated power outages may be possible due to the strong winds through 3pm.
Temperatures will hold in the middle 50s until sunshine returns this afternoon where temps reach near 60 degrees. Winds will relax a bit this evening and clearing skies will lead to temps falling in the middle 30s.
Tuesday and Wednesday will be sunny days with calmer winds. Daytime highs will reach near 60 degrees midweek.
Another cold front is expected to arrive early Thursday leading to cold conditions to close the week. We will also have another chance for precipitation late Thursday night and into Friday morning over southern Missouri.
Due to the near freezing temps, we could see a rain/snow mix form over southern Missouri. We will continue to monitor for potential impact for Friday morning travel.
High pressure will move back over Missouri this weekend leading to more sunshine and yet another weekend warm-up into the 40s and 50s.