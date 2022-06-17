Severe thunderstorms rolled through northern and northeastern Missouri overnight. These storms produced heavy winds and rain between 2-4am, knocked out power in several communities, and blew over trees and power lines, plus a barn in La Plata, MO.
Winds of 74 mph were recorded at a Mizzou Ag Research site in Monroe City, MO at 3:20am. Winds of around 60+ mph likely passed through Mexico, MO around 3:40am leading to power outages there, too.
The storm activity is now done and just some light rain over the next few hours, until 9am. Clearing skies with sunshine can be expected through noon with full sunshine this afternoon. Another chance for an isolated storms is possible toward the evening along the passing cold front, from 4-8pm in southern Missouri.
The heat is not done either. A heat advisory was extended into southern Missouri for today as the cold front still has to move through the state. Areas from Jefferson City, to California, Eldon and Lake of the Ozarks could still reach 100-105 for Friday afternoon heat indices.
Temperatures today will range from 85-89 over northern Missouri, and reaching 90-94 degrees over southern Missouri.
This weekend will be much cooler and less humid. Highs on Saturday will only reach the upper 80s, reaching 90 Sunday. Saturday night temps will be very pleasant, too!
Into next week, get ready for more heat, not so much the humidity. Temperatures starting Monday will jump back in the middle to upper 90s and this hot pattern is likely to continue for the entire week.