Today
The clouds we will see today are a hint of what's to come tonight. Thunderstorms will head into the area later this evening, putting us in a Storm Mode 1 for tonight until Monday morning.
Next Week
Rain and clouds will stick around as Monday progresses, so have your umbrella or raincoat handy for the occasional isolated shower.
Keep that umbrella with you as the week goes on, as every day this week has at least a small chance for showers. Tuesday night, Wednesday, and Friday have even higher chances of rain and some possible scattered thunderstorms.
Next Weekend
Rain chances slowly back off on Friday night, leaving us with some sunshine and clouds for the weekend. Although the week ahead is cloudy and rainy, you won't have to worry about watering the garden or your lawn!