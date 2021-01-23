Happy Saturday! Morning temperatures are much cooler than we've seen recently with a wind chill near 10° in some areas, but the afternoon should feel slightly warmer than yesterday. Clouds will pass by, becoming more prominent by the evening, but Mid-MO should see plenty of sunshine through the day. Enjoy it while it's here, as clouds and precipitation chances dominate tomorrow's and Monday's forecasts.
SUNDAY'S SLIGHT PRECIP CHANCES
Overnight, especially near sunrise, scattered rain showers are possible across central Missouri. There is a slight window for freezing rain to form, mainly in our northern and eastern counties, that could provide a slight glaze on cars or elevated surfaces. No impacts are expected from this, but it would be a good idea to use caution on any elevated surfaces, such as bridges and overpasses.
MONDAY'S UNCERTAINTY
While tomorrow only holds a 30% chance for rain, Monday shows a higher possibility for precipitation. However, the type of precipitation is not fully certain. A low pressure system is expected to move near Missouri from the southeast Sunday night, but its track and timing will be crucial in determining its impacts. A more southerly track, across the Missouri-Arkansas border, could allow a good chunk of Mid-MO to see some wintry precipitation.
As of today, models are suggesting a more northerly track, allowing for more rain to fall than anything else. Temperatures are expected to fall through the day on Monday, and if this system can stick around long enough, areas along western and northern Missouri could see snow on the backside. Impacts at this time look minimal, but still pay attention to any updates we provide through the weekend. Rain totals will likely be between 0.5-1" when all is said and done on Monday.
However, a more northerly track would mean the low pressure system would be basically overhead. This could cause sensitive joints to feel pain due to the pressure change.
A LOOK AHEAD
Sunday kicks off a rather active weather pattern through the week ahead. Another system to watch is the one on Wednesday that could provide wintry precipitation to more of our viewing area, potentially including Columbia and Jefferson City.
As we end the work week and head into the last weekend of January, the sun should be able to peek through and warm us well above-average.