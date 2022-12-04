Temperatures took a lot of big upturns and downturns last week, and while we will still see a lot of changes this week, they will be much smaller changes.
MONDAY’S FORECAST
Monday will likely be the day of the week that stays the driest and sees the most sunshine. Morning temperatures will be in the lower 30s with highs warming to the middle 50s.
RAIN CHANCES
Temperatures will be cooler for Tuesday, with highs in the lower 40s, but we look warm enough for any precipitation to be in the form of rain. Off and on drizzle is looking probable for the day, with most locations picking up less than 0.10” of rain.
Wednesday is looking dry for a majority of the day, but rain chances are expected to make a return Wednesday night into Thursday.
LOOKING AHEAD
Temperatures look to stay in a fairly seasonal range through the week into next weekend with slight chances of rain arriving again towards the weekend.