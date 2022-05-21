Today
Thunderstorms from last night will stick around and bring us some passing showers into the afternoon and evening. This morning some areas will continue to see some lighting from these storms. Temperature wise we will barely get into the low 60s for the start of the weekend.
Tonight we will cool down to around 43 degrees, and the overnight lows for the beginning of next week will hover around the 40-50s range. This is a cooler trend than what we've been experiencing in the past few weeks.
Tomorrow
Sunday will be the day to get outside, as it is going to be the last day of sunshine we will see until late next week. With that extra sun, we'll warm up to around 65 degrees.
Next week
The beginning of next week is looking rainy and cool, as we see rain chances pick up on Monday lasting through early Thursday. On Friday a warmup starts putting us back into the 80s next weekend.