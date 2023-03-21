Tuesday was a rainy day across central Missouri, but we can expect to see a lot more dry time into the overnight hours
WEDNESDAY’S FORECAST
Morning temperatures will be in the lower 40s, but temperatures will warm quickly through the day as a warm front passes through the region. Highs will warm to near 70° under mostly sunny skies.
We’ll be watching for two rounds of showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday. The first one will be in the morning, to which we will follow with a lot of dry time into the afternoon.
Another round of showers and thunderstorms will be possible in the late evening and overnight hours, but these will struggle to form due to an overworked atmosphere. If these storms manage to form, we could see some small hail.
LOOKING AHEAD
We’ll see a few passing showers and storms on Thursday, with a lot of dry time. Temperatures will drop on Friday with another wave of moisture moving through the region.
Saturday looks drier with rain possible again on Sunday.