Showers and thunderstorms are going to increase in coverage through the evening and overnight hours.
Storms will start very scattered, but will become more widespread overnight.
Storms earlier in the evening could be on the strong to severe side with large hail and damaging winds as the primary threats. As we go through the night an occasional storm could be on the strong side, but localized flooding could take over as a concern. Most locations will not see severe weather, but a few spots could see some issues.
WEDNESDAY’S FORECAST
Skies will be mostly cloudy through the day and temperatures aren’t going to move a whole lot. We’ll start the day in the middle 60s and warm to the middle 70s.
Showers and thunderstorms will be isolated through the day, meaning we will see a lot of dry time! Keep the umbrella handy, but you won’t need it all day. Any rain that falls where heavy rain falls on Tuesday night could lead to localized flooding. Most should not see issues.
LOOKING AHEAD
Temperatures are looking fairly mild through the rest of the week. Additional chances of showers and thunderstorms will move in for the weekend into early next week.