The Columbia Regional Airport has picked up over an inch each of the last 3 days. The totals for each day are...
Sunday (5/16/2021): 1.17”
Monday (5/17/2021): 1.02”
Tuesday (5/18/2021): 1.27”
Most of today’s rainfall came in the early morning hours before sunrise. Over the next few days we are looking drier. However, passing showers will still be possible.
OVERNIGHT
Isolated showers and thunderstorms are expected, mainly across areas of western Missouri. A few of these could be strong to severe with 60 mph wind gusts or small hail, but the main threat for these will be west of highway 65.
Widespread flooding isn’t expected, but any location that gets heavy rain could easily see localized flooding in flood prone areas due to the amount of rain we’ve seen over the last several days.
WEDNESDAY’S FORECAST
Temperatures will be in the middle 60s to start the day with highs warming to the middle 70s. Skies will be mostly cloudy and a few passing showers and thunderstorms are possible, especially in the afternoon. However, much of the day will be dry for central Missouri with the bulk of the rain chances being across western parts of the state.
Thursday will feature more of the same with passing showers and thunderstorms, especially for western parts of the state. Dry time is expected to be mixed with passing showers. Temperatures will take a march to the lower 80s.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK
First Alert: I told you last night that the weekend was trending drier and I'm growing more confident that we stay dry, although a brief shower can't be ruled out. I'll have the latest forecast on KOMU 8 News @ 5, 6, 9 & 10PM #MidMoWx #MoWx #MidMo pic.twitter.com/6i7w4YOZla— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) May 18, 2021
The weekend is trending drier, but we’ll still need to watch for a stray shower or thunderstorm. Overall, much drier conditions are expected and it’s going to feel more like summer!
Highs are expected to reach the middle 80s under partly sunny skies and dew points will be in the upper 60s to near 70° Dew points tell us how muggy it’s going to feel and values in the upper 60s mean that it’s going to feel sticky to uncomfortable.
Temperatures will remain in the 80s with chances of showers and thunderstorms returning for early next week.