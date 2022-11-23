A cold front will arrive on Thanksgiving day bringing a few showers and a cool down for Thanksgiving Day and the weekend ahead.
THANKSGIVING DAY
It now looks to be a rainy and cooler holiday depending on where you will be in the state of Missouri.
I guess some good weather news for #thanksgiving weather in central MissouriLatest trends in Wx data shows the rain will mainly be over southern Missouri tomorrow...So maybe trending drier in Columbia/Jefferson City Thursday? #mowx https://t.co/lLUZxguxEU pic.twitter.com/GAv1ChWLZP— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) November 23, 2022
Widespread rain can be expected throughout the day over southern Missouri, the St Louis area and Springfield - generally south of interstate 44.
Only sprinkles and light showers are possible, not probable for north and west Missouri in locations of Kansas City, Macon and Chillicothe. There's a good chance some of these locations north and west of Columbia could stay dry all day.
Much of mid-Missouri will only see passing showers through the day with plenty of dry time. Highs are expected to reach the lower 50s.
Mostly cloudy with a few spot showers on Thanksgiving. While I do expect a few passing showers, the bulk of the rain is expected to stay south of I-44.Highs in the lower 50s. #MidMoWx #MoWx #MidMo pic.twitter.com/RBZM5ejs8G— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) November 23, 2022
THANKSGIVING WEEKEND
This part of the storm system will clear up Thursday night and skies will become partly sunny Friday leading to a modest warm-up in the upper 40s to lower 50s. While it will be chilly for Mizzou vs. Arkansas, it appears to be a dry day!
The next round of rain will arrive late Saturday. Much of Saturday will be dry, but rain chances will be increasing by the late afternoon and evening. Highs should be near 50° with cloudy skies.
Saturday night into Sunday morning will feature lingering rain, but that rain is expected to come to an end with skies clearing Sunday afternoon with highs in the 50s.
We will begin next week with sunshine and highs in the 50s. Tuesday appears very warm and breezy reaching nearly 60 degrees. A strong cold front will pass through the region Wednesday and could bring rain/storms. Expect colder weather to begin the month of December (late next week).