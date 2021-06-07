It feels like summer outside! We even have pop up showers and thunderstorms to go along with that summer like feel. We will see these isolated storm chances through the week and temperatures are going to warm up too.
This forecast sure is looking like summer! Get ready for a warming trend through the middle and end of the week. Humidity will push heat index values to the mid/upper 90s on Thursday and near 100° on Friday. #MidMoWx #MoWx #MidMO pic.twitter.com/Z95JkXzwHa— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) June 7, 2021
TUESDAY’S FORECAST
Temperatures will start in the middle to upper 60s with highs reaching the middle 80s in the afternoon
Showers and thunderstorms are expected to “pop up” in the middle of the day and last through the afternoon and evening. Many will not see rain, but those that do see rainfall can expect a quick downpour.
If you have outdoor plans, just remember that when thunder roars go indoors! If you can hear thunder you are close enough to be struck by lightning.
TEMPERATURES TURN TOASTY
Wednesday will still feature isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 80s.
Thursday and Friday will feature a return to the 90s with partly sunny skies and a stray shower or thunderstorm possible. These days are expected to have less rain than the days early in the week.
Humidity will be on the increase for the end of the week, giving us heat index values in the middle to upper 90s.
LOOKING AHEAD
Temperatures look to remain above average as we head into the weekend with highs in the upper 80s.