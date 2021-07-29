Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible tonight, mainly north of I-70. Many of us will stay dry, but those that do get under a thunderstorm could see a few strong wind gusts.
The KOMU 8 First Alert Storm Mode Index is at a 1 (0 to 5 scale) meaning there likely won’t be any issues, but still pay attention.
Watching for a few isolated showers and thunderstorms late this evening across our northern viewing area. A few strong wind gusts aren't out of the question, but the overall severe threat looks fairly low. #MidMoWx #MoWx #MidMo pic.twitter.com/iLc9X98fhA— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) July 29, 2021
FRIDAY’S FORECAST
Temperatures will start in the middle 70s.
As we head into the afternoon we will warm to a wide range of highs. We will only reach the lower to middle 80s for northern portions of the viewing area, but highs will be in the lower 90s for southern portions of the region.
Isolated showers and thunderstorms are also possible on Friday, but the bulk of the day will be dry.
FRIDAY NIGHT & SATURDAY STORMS
Increased chances of showers and thunderstorms will move in for late Friday night into Saturday morning. These storms will be coming out of Nebraska and Iowa and should weaken as they move south
Additional scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected on Saturday afternoon and evening.
Most of these storms are expected to be below severe limits, but a strong storm or two isn’t out of the question. The Storm Mode Index will also be at a 1 for these storms with strong wind gusts as the primary threat.
LOOKING AHEAD
Another cold front will arrive on Sunday bringing a reinforcing shot of cooler air and low humidity. Temperatures are expected to be in the lower 80s early next week.