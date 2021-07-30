12:38AM Late Friday/Early Saturday All severe weather warnings have expired with this line of storms that continues to track to the southeast. Some strong storms are possible, but the severe threat seems to be decreasing. #MidMoWx #MoWx #MidMo pic.twitter.com/I5o3XQNTPB— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) July 31, 2021
SATURDAY’S FORECAST
Showers and thunderstorms are expected off and on through Saturday. The most likely time frame will be in the morning hours as a complex of showers and storms from the north pushes south. These showers and storms will favor areas north of I-70, but will slowly weaken and drift south towards midday. Heavy rain and a few strong wind gusts will be possible.
A good amount of dry time is expected through the day, especially in the afternoon. However, we will need to watch for isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Another round of thunderstorms is expected to develop in the late afternoon and evening somewhere along or south of Highway 50. Many of us will miss out on these storms, but if you are near the lake be aware for the possibility of one or two storms.
The KOMU 8 First Alert Storm Mode Index is at a 1 (0 to 5 scale) for Saturday due to the potential of isolated strong wind gusts. Overall the severe weather threat is low, but you should download the KOMU 8 First Alert Weather App to keep updated with the latest forecast.
SUNDAY’S FORECAST
A second cold front will make its way through the region on Sunday. This cold front won’t bring us much in terms of rainfall, but it will bring decreasing cloud cover and lower humidity. Highs are expected to reach the middle 80s on Sunday afternoon.
Lower humidity is expected to continue into next week!
LOOKING AHEAD
Temperatures will be a little below average as we head into next week with highs in the lower 80s and lower humidity. Highs are expected to slowly climb through the week.