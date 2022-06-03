Quiet conditions are expected for Friday, but the pattern will get a little more active into the weekend and early next week
FRIDAY’S FORECAST
Morning temperatures are kicking off in the 50s with light winds out of the south. Temperatures are expected to quickly warm into the middle 70s by Midday and to the lower 80s by the afternoon.
Sunshine is abundant through the day with winds slowly turning to the south. The light southerly breeze will help temperatures hold in the 60s & 70s through much of the evening before lows fall into the upper 50s.
LOOKING AHEAD
Saturday will be a mainly dry day with highs in the lower 80s. A stray isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible in the evening, but most will stay dry.
Rain chances will continue to increase for Sunday with passing isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the lower 80s.