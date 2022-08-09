A stalled frontal boundary and extra cloud cover will help bring a fairly large temperature contract to the region on Monday night. Low temperatures across northern Missouri will be in the lower 60s. A few locations could even dip into the upper 50s.
Temperatures will be warmer in our southern counties in the middle to upper 60s as cloud cover traps in the heat.
WEDNESDAY’S FORECAST
Patchy fog is possible to start the day with morning temperatures generally in the 60s.
Fog will dissipate by mid-morning and skies will become mostly sunny with highs reaching the middle 80s.
LOOKING AHEAD
Humidity will remain fairly low through the rest of the work week with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.
Temperatures will warm for the weekend before we see another push of cooler air next week.