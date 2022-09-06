Cloud cover remained prolonged for much of Tuesday, but we gradually saw some afternoon sunshine with highs in the lower 80s. Temperatures are expected to get a little bit warmer for the rest of the week!
WEDNESDAY’S FORECAST
Patchy fog is possible to start the day with morning temperatures in the lower 60s. Heading into the afternoon skies will be mostly sunny with highs reaching the middle 80s.
LOOKING AHEAD
Temperatures will start to warm to the middle and upper 80s for Thursday and Friday, but cooler air can be expected by the end of the weekend.
A slow moving system is expected to move through the region late Saturday into early next week. This system will bring slight chances of showers and thunderstorms, along with much cooler air. That air will be temporarily in place before warmer air arrives again.