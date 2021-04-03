Pleasant Easter
This Easter Sunday is shaping up to be an absolutely gorgeous forecast! In the morning temps will be a little on the cool side, so if you are going out in the morning would not be a bad idea to bring a light jacket. However, by the afternoon that jacket will no longer be needed as temperatures sour into the middle 70s! If you have any outdoor activities, it should be a very pleasant day.
A Warm Start to the Week
Easter will not be the only day with temperatures in the 70s, the first half of the week will see temperatures in the middle to upper 70s for most of our area. In fact, over parts of southern Missouri could see temperatures top out at near 80 on some days. The start of the week will also remain dry, but that will change come mid-week.
Our Next Rain Chance
Our next weather system will begin to move into our area as early as Tuesday night, but the bulk of the system will come through on Wednesday. Too early to talk specifics for central Missouri, but confidence is increasing of the potential for rain and thunderstorms across our area.
After that cooler and drier to end the week into the weekend. Happy Easter!