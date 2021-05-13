What a stretch of days weather-wise it has been! While things have been cooler than normal, we have had a some decent weather to enjoy. Today is the pinnacle of this tranquil stretch!
Temps are ranging from 35 to 45 degrees, there are even a few spots near FREEZING near Lake of the Ozarks and Rolla!Frost advisories are in effect for Maries and Miller counties this morning @KOMUnews #mowx https://t.co/lLUZxguxEU pic.twitter.com/4kbvDHGnIJ— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) May 13, 2021
Quite cold this morning. We may even have a few places near Interstate 44 that have patchy frost this morning too.
WEEKEND RAIN CHANCES
While there will be chance s for rain over the weekend, there will also be some dry time mixed in. Basically, it will not rain the whole time. Just be prepared to plan around and dodge raindrops if you have outdoor graduation ceremonies or celebrations.
Friday will be a cloudier day that could feature some rain after 10am. This rain will be coming in from the west, but will also be running into dry air that could squash all rain chances for the day. Just one of those nuances of forecasting precipitation - dry air.
Occasional showers and thundershowers will be possible both Saturday and Sunday with Sunday being the most likely day for rain. These rain chances will remain probable for nearly every day over the next 8-10 days as a frontal boundary will begin stalling over Missouri with the jet stream somewhat overhead. This is typical for May and June.