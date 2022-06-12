Webstory Image.png

A heat wave has started across the region and temperatures are going to be hot through the week, with no major break in the forecast.

MONDAY’S FORECAST

A few very isolated showers are possible in the morning hours, but most of us will stay completely dry with morning temperatures in the upper 70s and afternoon highs in the upper 90s.

Muggy conditions are expected to continue with heat index values between 105-110°.

Hourly Details Forecast Brief Tomorrow.png

A HOT AND HUMID WEEK

High temperatures are expected to reach the middle to upper 90s through the middle of the week with low temperatures in the 70s. All of these values are well above average for this time of the year.

Temp Trend 5 Day Fcst.png

Humidity levels will likely be at their peak on Monday, before slowly falling through the rest of the week. Even with the humidity dropping, we can expect it to remain muggy through Thursday. Some relief is possible on Friday due to a weak cold front.

Humidity Trend.png

Humidity is going to make it feel even hotter! Heat index values will reach 105-110° on Monday and Tuesday with slightly lower values, still near 100°, on Wednesday and Thursday. Lower humidity on Friday will mean less of a heat index factor.

Heat Index Trend.png

LOOKING AHEAD

There will be a slight chance of rain Wednesday night into Thursday as a weak cold front moves through the region. This front will bring a slight break from the humidity, but the heat will continue with highs remaining above average for this time of the year into the weekend and early next week.

8 Day PM.png

HEAT SAFETY

Heat Safety Criteria.png

Heat is the number one weather related killer and it doesn’t have to be that way. Keep these heat safety tips in mind and know the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

