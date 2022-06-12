A heat wave has started across the region and temperatures are going to be hot through the week, with no major break in the forecast.
We have a new record! This morning's low temperature of 77° beats the record warmest low of 75° (1952).We'll be on record watch for the rest of the week! #MidMoWx #MoWx #MidMo pic.twitter.com/RiaX1awVTd— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) June 12, 2022
MONDAY’S FORECAST
A few very isolated showers are possible in the morning hours, but most of us will stay completely dry with morning temperatures in the upper 70s and afternoon highs in the upper 90s.
Muggy conditions are expected to continue with heat index values between 105-110°.
A HOT AND HUMID WEEK
High temperatures are expected to reach the middle to upper 90s through the middle of the week with low temperatures in the 70s. All of these values are well above average for this time of the year.
Humidity levels will likely be at their peak on Monday, before slowly falling through the rest of the week. Even with the humidity dropping, we can expect it to remain muggy through Thursday. Some relief is possible on Friday due to a weak cold front.
Humidity is going to make it feel even hotter! Heat index values will reach 105-110° on Monday and Tuesday with slightly lower values, still near 100°, on Wednesday and Thursday. Lower humidity on Friday will mean less of a heat index factor.
LOOKING AHEAD
There will be a slight chance of rain Wednesday night into Thursday as a weak cold front moves through the region. This front will bring a slight break from the humidity, but the heat will continue with highs remaining above average for this time of the year into the weekend and early next week.
HEAT SAFETY
Heat is the number one weather related killer and it doesn’t have to be that way. Keep these heat safety tips in mind and know the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
Hot weather is returning this week and it's always a good time to take a refresher on the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Share with your friends to remind them! @KOMUnews Forecast: https://t.co/WQZl9V45MP #MidMoWx #MoWx #MidMo pic.twitter.com/gQAvsjgfSV— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) June 12, 2022